PenFed Credit Union Named 'Best for Vets' Employer 2020 by Military Times

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced for the second year in a row it was selected by the Military Times as a "Best for Vets" employer of 2020. The rankings, which are editorially independent, analyzed over 150 companies on their efforts to connect with veterans and provide them a working environment that supports their success.

"We are proud to have our commitment to employing veterans and military spouses recognized by the Military Times," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "As our team of over 2,700 professionals grows, we will continue to select individuals with the skills, experience, leadership and passion for service the military community brings to the workplace."

As part of an ongoing commitment to hiring and supporting the military community, PenFed operates a Military Employment Program focused on every phase of the employment lifecycle for all members of the military community – including veterans, military and surviving spouses, wounded warriors and their caregivers, Reservists and National Guardsmen.

In addition to spending 20% of its recruiting budget on hiring and retaining veterans and military spouses, PenFed collaborates with dozens of veteran employment organizations, as well as dozens of installation Transition Assistance Program offices, to enhance employment efforts within the broader military community. PenFed also partners with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes initiative to specifically recruit transitioning service members and military spouses.

Veterans interested in a career with a military-friendly company are encouraged to visit PenFed's designated Military Webpage. The military webpage allows members of the military community to join a talent community and search for jobs based on their former military occupational specialties.

PenFed has a strong legacy of being a military-friendly company and donates 2% of its annual net income to charitable organizations, with the majority going to military charities. The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $38.5 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers.

In March, PenFed Foundation became the first national Veterans Service Organization (VSO) to launch a COVID-19 relief program for emergency financial assistance for veterans and service members. Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation's mission to help the military community and their support network are encouraged to visit penfedfoundation.org.

