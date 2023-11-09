PenFed Credit Union Named 'Best for Vets' Employer 2023 by Military Times

Designation Recognizes PenFed's Commitment to Recruiting, Retaining and Supporting Military Community

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced for the fifth year in a row it was selected by the Military Times as a "Best for Vets" employer of 2023. The editorially driven Best for Vets program produces a highly respected analysis of a company's efforts to recruit, retain, and support current and former service members, military spouses and military caregivers.

"PenFed is proud to have our commitment to the military community once again recognized by the Military Times," said PenFed President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "We will continue to select individuals with the skills, experience, leadership and passion for service that veterans, caregivers and military spouses bring to the workplace."

As part of an ongoing commitment to hiring and supporting the military community, PenFed operates a Military Employment Program focused on every phase of the employment lifecycle for all members of the military community – including veterans, military and spouses, wounded warriors and their caregivers, Reservists and National Guardsmen.

PenFed collaborates with military employment organizations to enhance military employment efforts. Members of the military community interested in a career with a military-friendly company are encouraged to visit PenFed's Military Recruiting Webpage. The webpage allows members of the military community to join PenFed's military talent community and search for jobs based on their skillsets and experience using a Military Occupational Specialty code.

PenFed has a strong legacy of being a military-friendly company and donates up to 2% of its annual net income to charitable organizations, with the majority going to military charities. The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $50 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, and military families.

