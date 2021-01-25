PenFed Credit Union Named 'Top Ten Military Friendly® Company for 2021' by VIQTORY Media

The independent list measures an organization's commitment and efforts in creating sustainable and meaningful career paths, community outreach, brand enthusiasm, and enduring partnerships for members of the military community. The full employers list and a profile celebrating PenFed will be published in the March 2021 issue of GIJobs Magazine®.

"PenFed is honored to once again be recognized by VIQTORY media for our commitment to the military community," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "At PenFed, we celebrate the passion and resilience of veterans and military spouses. As our team of 2,700 financial professionals grows in 2021, we will continue our robust recruiting efforts within the military community."

As part of an ongoing commitment to hiring and supporting the military community, PenFed operates a Military Employment Program focused on every phase of the employment lifecycle for all members of the military community – including veterans, military and surviving spouses, wounded warriors and their caregivers, Reservists and National Guardsmen.

In addition to spending 20% of its recruiting budget on hiring and retaining veterans and military spouses, PenFed collaborates with dozens of military employment organizations, as well as dozens of installation Transition Assistance Program offices, to enhance military employment efforts. Members of the military community interested in a career with a military-friendly company are encouraged to visit PenFed's designated Military Webpage. The military webpage allows members of the military community to join our military talent community and search for jobs based on their skillsets.

PenFed has a strong legacy of being a military-friendly company and donates 2% of its annual net income to charitable organizations, with the majority going to military charities. The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $38.5 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers.

