PenFed Credit Union Named 'Top Veteran-Friendly Company' by U.S. Veterans Magazine for Third Straight Year

"PenFed is honored to be recognized by U.S. Veterans Magazine for the third straight year for our commitment to the military community," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "We are proud to celebrate the resiliency of veterans and military spouses here at PenFed. Veterans bring a wealth of skills and knowledge that are invaluable to our team and, as we grow, we will continue our robust recruiting efforts within the military community."

The annual review is an evaluation of the military employment efforts of the nation's employers, initiatives, government agencies and educational institutions. This non-biased study provides a valuable resource for jobseekers, business owners, students, consumers, senior management, business associations, employment agencies and consumer groups. PenFed's achievement will be publicized in the August/Fall 2021 print and online issue of U.S. Veterans Magazine.

As part of an ongoing commitment to hiring and supporting the military community, PenFed operates a Military Employment Program focused on every phase of the employment lifecycle for all members of the military community – including veterans, military and surviving spouses, wounded warriors and their caregivers, Reservists and National Guardsmen.

In addition to spending 10% of its recruiting budget on hiring and retaining veterans and military spouses, PenFed collaborates with dozens of military employment organizations, as well as dozens of installation Transition Assistance Program offices, to enhance our military employment efforts. Members of the military community interested in a career with a military-friendly company are encouraged to visit PenFed's Military Recruiting Webpage. This webpage allows members of the military community to join our military talent community and search for jobs based on their skillsets and experience using a Military Occupational Specialty code.

PenFed has a strong legacy of being a military-friendly company and donates 2% of its annual net income to charitable organizations, with the majority going to military charities. The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $38.5 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families, and caregivers.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.3 million members worldwide with $28 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

