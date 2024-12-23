PenFed Credit Union Offers $300 Bonus for Financing an Auto Loan and Setting Up Recurring Payments with PenFed Checking Account

News provided byPenFed Credit Union
Bonus offer available through Jan. 31, 2025
TYSONS, Va., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, is offering a $300 bonusi for financing a PenFed auto loan and setting up recurring payments from a PenFed Checking accountii. The offer period ends Jan. 31, 2025.
To qualify, members must finance a new car or refinance a current auto loan from another lender with a PenFed Auto Loan and make the first two payments to the loan by establishing a recurring payment from a PenFed Checking account. The $300 bonus will be deposited to the member's PenFed Checking or Savings account within 60 days of eligibility completion or by June 30, 2025, whichever is sooner.
"At PenFed, anyone can join, and our members now have the opportunity to drive away with an extra $300 as they achieve their financial dreams and enjoy PenFed's great rates," said PenFed Chief Marketing Officer Gaurav Bhatia.
PenFed's auto loans are up to $150,000 and members can view their pre-qualified loan offers with a soft pull, so their credit scores aren't affectediii. PenFed Checking account holders also can get paid up to two days early when they set up direct depositiv.
To learn more, please visit https://www.penfed.org/auto/drive300.
About PenFed Credit Union
Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.8 million members worldwide with over $32.7 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on X. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.
i The auto purchase and refinance cash bonus of $300 will apply to loans over $10,000 when the first two recurring payments are made from a PenFed Checking account. Applies to all purchase and refinance loan applications received at PenFed between 12/18/2024 and 1/31/2025; refinance loans must be refinanced from another institution. PenFed internal refinances and refinance loans originated from 3rd party partners are not eligible for this promotion. A PenFed Checking account does not have to be opened prior to 12/18/2024 but must be used to make the first two recurring payments and remain open until June 1, 2025, to qualify for the bonus. The loan must be currently active and have the first two recurring monthly payments posted to the auto loan from a PenFed Checking account to qualify for the bonus. The $300 bonus will be deposited to the member's PenFed Checking or Savings account within 60 days of eligibility completion or by June 30, 2025, whichever is sooner. The promotional bonus will be reported on the year-end Form 1099-INT as taxable income. PenFed may discontinue or change the promotion at any time. Other restrictions may apply.
