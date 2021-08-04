PenFed Credit Union Partners with Triple Impact Connections to Employ Military Spouses Across United States

TYSONS, Va. and FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, today announced a partnership with Triple Impact Connections, a veteran-owned communications solutions firm, to bring jobs to military spouses across the United States. The partnership begins by establishing 60 PenFed member service representative roles for military spouses, including remote positions.

"We are proud to partner with Triple Impact to leverage the professionalism and skills of military spouses," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "We will continue to look to the outstanding talent pool of military spouses as our team of financial professionals scales up to provide exceptional service to our growing number of members."

With the aid of Triple Impact's training program, the military spouses will learn to deliver best-in-class member service by answering incoming calls, providing account and product information while performing account transactions and maintenance. These positions will also be responsible for educating members on a wide variety of products and services and making recommendations for each member's financial needs.

In addition to the Triple Impact partnership, PenFed collaborates with the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) and the U.S. Chamber's Hiring Our Heroes' Military Spouse Employment Program, to enhance employment efforts within the military spouse community. PenFed also adopted a policy that encourages the retention of military spouses when they move that allows for transfers or remote work opportunities.

Military spouses interested in a career with a military-friendly company are encouraged to visit PenFed's designated Military Webpage. The military webpage allows members of the military community to join PenFed's military talent community and search for jobs based on their skillsets.

To learn more about the PenFed/Triple Impact partnership, please click here to watch a video produced by PenFed Digital that features interviews with a Triple Impact executive and military spouses in the program.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.4 million members worldwide with over $28 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About Triple Impact Connections

Triple Impact Connections is a unique, veteran-owned communications solutions firm based solely in the U.S., utilizing primarily the spouses of American soldiers. Their efforts act as an extension of operations to their client companies, using a Cloud-based platform to provide superior service and engagement. Learn more at www.tripleimpact.com.

