PenFed Credit Union Presents $2,500 Donation to Hosea Youth Services

The donation is part of PenFed's commitment to giving over $100,000 to nonprofit organizations in the Eugene area this year, selecting local charities that align with the credit union's core values of giving back and making a difference in the communities PenFed serves.

Since opening the service center in Eugene in 1996, PenFed has supported local veterans and community organizations, and contributed over 2,000 volunteer hours and over $400,000 to charitable organizations throughout Lane County. PenFed has grown its Eugene-based workforce by 23% over the past decade and provides training at the entry-level to increase skills for career growth.

"We are thankful for PenFed's generous gift to Hosea Youth Services. Hosea serves approximately 350 young people in the community, and has 3,000 visits each year," said Director of Hosea Youth Services, Brad Bills. "PenFed's partnership is important, as we strive to serve and support homeless and high-risk youth."

Hosea Youth Services was born on the streets of Eugene in 1995 in response to the growing number of homeless and hungry youth. Since then, HYS has transformed what started as a meals service into a multi-faceted effort to help homeless and at-risk youth build and sustain a life away from the streets. HYS seeks to provide a safe place to meet the basic needs of homeless and at-risk youth and offer hope, friendship, referral services, job training and spiritual encouragement for those who are interested.

The organization serves young people between the ages of 16 and 24 who are without a safe, stable place to sleep and often are not living as part of a family with a responsible parent figure.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 1.8 million members worldwide with $24.5 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

