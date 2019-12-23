PenFed Credit Union Presents $23,000 Donation to United Way of Lane County

"It is such an honor to give back to United Way of Lane County in this way," said PenFed's Senior Vice President of Operations Chris Martin, who manages the Eugene Service Center. "People helping people in their communities runs deep in the core values of PenFed's culture, and we are proud to stand with and support United Way of Lane County as they work to address the issues facing the most vulnerable members of our community."

PenFed's participating in United Way of Lane County's annual Day of Caring has been a longtime commitment for the Eugene Service Center since 1996, and a favorite among employees at the service center. This year, 50 PenFed employee volunteers participated in seven different projects throughout Lane County, contributing 176 hours of volunteer time.

At this year's event, PenFed employees volunteered at A Family for Every Child, Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Food for Lane County Youth Farm, Friends of Trees, Kids in Transition School, Oregon Contemporary Theater, Parenting Now!, St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County, and Willamette Leadership Academy.

The 2019 event was one of the largest Day of Caring events that United Way of Lane County has ever held, with nearly 900 volunteers across Lane County participating, and providing an estimated 4,000 volunteer hours, valued at almost $100,000. PenFed had one of the largest showings of employees out of the 43 employers who participated in the event.

"PenFed is an incredible advocate in our community," said Noreen J. Dunnells, United Way of Lane County's President and CEO. "Thanks to strong leadership, PenFed employees regularly volunteer in the community, have helped guide United Way's investment decisions, and continue to raise vital resources we can reinvest in the community—they've contributed over $268,000 since 2006. PenFed is an outstanding example of how employees and businesses can LIVE UNITED."

The donation is part of PenFed's commitment to giving over $100,000 to nonprofit organizations in the Eugene area this year, selecting local charities that align with the credit union's core values of giving back and making a difference in the communities PenFed serves.

Since opening the service center in Eugene in 1996, PenFed has supported local community and veteran organizations, and contributed over 2,100 volunteer hours and over $507,000 to charitable organizations throughout Lane County. PenFed's Eugene Service Center has grown significantly over the past decade and currently employs nearly 400 individuals and provides training at the entry-level to increase skills for career growth.

