PenFed Credit Union Presents $5,000 Donation to FOOD for Lane County

"Part of what makes PenFed special is our commitment to the local community," said PenFed's Senior Vice President of Operations Chris Martin, who manages the Eugene Service Center. "It brings us great pleasure to strengthen our partnership with FOOD for Lane County through this donation. On behalf of the Eugene Service Center employees, and our board and executive team, we thank FOOD for Lane County for the critical work it does to address food insecurity in our community."



PenFed board members and the Eugene Service Center's leaders met with FOOD for Lane County leadership for the check presentation. FOOD for Lane County is a nonprofit food bank dedicated to alleviating hunger by creating access to food. The organization accomplishes this by soliciting, collecting, rescuing, growing, preparing and packaging food for distribution through a network of more than 150 partner agencies and distribution sites.

The nonprofit's programs include emergency food boxes, shelters, meal sites, rehabilitation facilities, nutrition education, gleaning, and community gardens. The nonprofit serves a diverse population of people living on limited incomes including children, families, seniors and single adults.

"FOOD For Lane County is so thankful for the dedicated work of PenFed employees, who have donated over 650 volunteer hours since 2016, and over $13,000 in financial support," said Jennifer Ziegler, Donor and Corporate Relations Manager for FOOD for Lane County. "Having community partners like PenFed ensures those in Lane County have food when they would otherwise go without. We are so grateful."

Since opening the service center in Eugene in 1996, PenFed has supported local community and veteran organizations, and contributed over 2,000 volunteer hours and over $400,000 to charitable organizations throughout Lane County. PenFed has grown its Eugene-based workforce by 23% over the past decade and provides training at the entry-level to increase skills for career growth.

