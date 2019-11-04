PenFed Credit Union Presents $5,000 Donation to St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County

"St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County makes a tremendous impact on those in need in our community," said PenFed's Senior Vice President of Operations Chris Martin, who manages the Eugene Service Center. "On behalf of all of PenFed and our team, we want to thank St. Vincent de Paul for their tireless efforts to make Lane County a more livable and vibrant community."

For the donation presentation, Chief Development Officer Eileen Sigler and Director of Youth and Family Services Mike Yoshioka from St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP), visited the Eugene Service Center where they met with PenFed employees.

The donation will be allocated for sponsorship support of SVdP's annual gala, A Moment in Time. Proceeds raised from the upcoming November 22 event will help sustain SVdP programs and services to low-income and homeless members of our community. PenFed's $5,000 investment will support the families served through SVdP's First Place Family Center and its unique early childhood education program.

"St. Vincent de Paul is thrilled to partner with PenFed as a sponsor of our 'A Moment in Time' event this year," said Sigler. "First Place helps homeless families move beyond homelessness and surviving, to housing stability and thriving. We know that early childhood education and developmental assessment is critical to breaking the future cycle of homelessness and ensuring homeless children can be kindergarten and school ready."

The donation is part of PenFed's commitment to giving over $100,000 to nonprofit organizations in the Eugene area this year, selecting local charities that align with the credit union's core values of giving back and making a difference in the communities PenFed serves.

Since opening the service center in Eugene in 1996, PenFed has supported local community and veteran organizations, and contributed over 2,000 volunteer hours and over $400,000 to charitable organizations throughout Lane County. PenFed has grown its Eugene-based workforce by 23% over the past decade and provides training at the entry-level to increase skills for career growth.

