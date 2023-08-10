PenFed Credit Union Promotes Four Leaders to Senior Vice President

Brian Kukwa , vice president of mortgage technology, has been promoted to senior vice president of home lending technology;

, vice president of mortgage technology, has been promoted to senior vice president of home lending technology; Andrea McCarren , vice president of PenFed Digital, has been promoted to senior vice president of PenFed Digital and president of PenFed Foundation;

, vice president of PenFed Digital, has been promoted to senior vice president of PenFed Digital and president of PenFed Foundation; Brad Patterson , vice president of payments, has been promoted to senior vice president of payments;

, vice president of payments, has been promoted to senior vice president of payments; Mary Rzucidlo , vice president of home loans, has been promoted to senior vice president of home loans operations and culture.

"As a CEO, one of my greatest privileges is promoting leaders from within," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "These four individuals will be instrumental in providing best-in-class service for our members and supporting our nation's defenders through the PenFed Foundation."

Kukwa will be responsible for driving PenFed's mortgage digital transformation forward. Kukwa has worked as a leader in the mortgage industry for over 20 years and previously held roles at DHI mortgage, TIAA Bank and Bank of America. He received his bachelor's degree in computer information science from Cleveland State University.

McCarren will continue to lead PenFed Digital and will serve as the president of the PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union. McCarren, a former television journalist and longtime advocate for veterans and military families, has been recognized with 25 Emmy Awards. A graduate of Vassar College, McCarren was honored as the national Digital Leader of the Year by PR News for innovation and impact on the world of social media for two years in a row.

Patterson has been leading PenFed's payment card, partner and infrastructure transformation for the past six years including the end-to-end overhaul elevating all aspects of product, processes, policies, platforms, operations, compliance, scheme/network strategies and strategic vendor oversight. In his new role, he will be directly responsible for every aspect of PenFed's credit, debit and global ATM business and was recently given additional duties to quickly streamline and modernize consumer banking's items processing team. Prior to PenFed, Patterson worked at Visa for 10 years leading the sales and partner relationship management for several of Visa's largest acquiring and global processing partners. Patterson holds a master's degree in business from Frostburg University and a bachelor's degree in business from Shepherd University.

Rzucidlo will continue to oversee PenFed's home loans operations, mortgage learning and development and mortgage communications. She will assume new responsibility for home loans business controls and member advocacy. Rzucidlo has over 30 years of experience with large financial institutions and previously held roles at Wells Fargo, USAA and South State Bank. Rzucidlo is a graduate of the College of Charleston.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.9 million members worldwide with $35.3 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.