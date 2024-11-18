PenFed Received Award in the $1 Billion and Greater Asset Size Category

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced its marketing team was selected for a Silver MAC Award in the Market Segment Program category by the Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC) for their Puerto Rico "We are" campaign. The award-winning designs, which emphasized that PenFed is for everyone, were used in video, print and social mediums.

PenFed Credit Union Receives 2024 Marketing Association of Credit Unions Award

"We are pleased the team's creativity and hard work were recognized by MAC," said PenFed Chief Marketing Officer Gaurav Bhatia. "The designs selected for the award increased PenFed's recognition as an inclusive institution where our members in Puerto Rico can achieve their financial dreams."

PenFed has had a presence on Puerto Rico for over 15 years and serves members on the island with financial and service centers in Fort Buchanan, San Patricio, Hatillo, Ponce and Mayaguez. The credit union currently employs more than 100 teammates in Puerto Rico and is planning to open a new facility in Humacao in 2025.

