PenFed Credit Union Receives Northern Virginia Technology Council Foundation's Veterans Employment Initiative Veteran Service Award

"We are honored to be recognized as a company that goes the extra mile to select and support military veterans and their families," said James Schenck, PenFed Credit Union President and CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO. "The military community is an outstanding pool of talent that strengthens our workforce, and we gratefully accept this award on behalf of all PenFed employees and volunteers."

The Northern Virginia Technology Council is the largest technology council in the nation and represents 300,000 employees in the Washington metropolitan area. PenFed was selected for the Veterans Employment Initiative Veteran Service Award by an independent three-person panel.

Judges were impressed with PenFed's Military Employment Program, which is focused on supporting every phase of the employment lifecycle for all members of the military community including veterans, military and surviving spouses, wounded warriors and their caregivers, reservists and National Guardsmen.

In addition to spending 25% of its recruiting budget on hiring from the military community, PenFed collaborates with dozens of military employment organizations, as well as dozens of installation Transition Assistance Program offices, to enhance military employment efforts. Currently, over 14% of PenFed employees have a personal or familial military affiliation.

PenFed has a strong legacy of being a military-friendly company. The credit union donates 2% of its annual net income to charitable organizations, with the majority going to military charities. The PenFed Foundation – PenFed's charitable arm – was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $35 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers. Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation's mission to help the military community and their support network are encouraged to visit penfedfoundation.org.

Members of the military community looking for meaningful careers are encouraged to join PenFed's Military Talent Pool .

