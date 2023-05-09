PenFed Credit Union Recognized with Easterseals Advocacy Award for Supporting People with Disabilities, Including Military Families

PenFed was honored as the Corporate Advocate for demonstrating an exemplary commitment to advancing opportunities for children and adults with disabilities, including military families.

TYSONS, Va., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, was recognized as the Easterseals DC MD VA Corporate Advocate of 2023 for its exemplary commitment to advancing opportunities for children and adults with disabilities, including military families.

PenFed Credit Union President/CEO & PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck accepts the Easterseals Corporate Advocate Award for demonstrating an exemplary commitment to advancing opportunities for children and adults with disabilities, including military families on behalf of PenFed.

"Easterseals has an incredible history that aligns with our mission. PenFed first partnered with Easterseals in 2004 to support the Little Warriors Child Development Program to provide scholarship for children of wounded warriors to attend early care and education programs when their parents were having surgery at Walter Reed," said PenFed President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "We have been supporting their programs for the military community ever since."

Leaders in business, government, and the military attended the awards event that also honored military advocates Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., 22nd Chief of the U.S. Air Force, and his wife Sharene Brown and community advocates Robin Portman, past chair of Easterseals DC MD VA, and her husband Tom Portman.

"We are grateful for PenFed's support," said Jon Horowitch, President and CEO of Easterseals DC MD VA. "Their commitment will help us realize the Easterseals vision of creating a hopeful, inclusive community where all people realize their potential and live meaningful lives."

Since 2004, the Advocacy Awards event has generated more than $8 million to fund Easterseals DC MD VA programs. Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through direct and life-changing disability and community services. Since 1945, Easterseals DC MD VA has worked tirelessly to enhance quality of life and expand access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.9 million members worldwide with $35.3 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union