PenFed Credit Union Relaunches PenFed Pathfinder® Rewards Visa Signature® Card With Additional Benefits and Dream Vacation Giveaway

"Whether our members are booking flights with their Pathfinder Rewards card to earn accelerated rewards on airfare or are enjoying complimentary Priority Pass airport lounge annual membership, we are excited to be a part of enhancing their summer travel," said PenFed Senior Vice President of Consumer Products Sumeet Bhalla. "After a year filled with many challenges, we are also thrilled to offer a PenFed cardholder a $10,000 dream vacation. When our members are ready to travel again, we will be there to help."

In addition to those approved for a Pathfinder card who are automatically entered, others interested in the $10,000 Dream Vacation Sweepstakes are encouraged to enter at the following site through Sept. 30, 2021.

An added benefit of the relaunched card is new cardholders can now enjoy 50,000 Bonus Points when when they spend $3000 in the first 90 days. Reward points can be redeemed for gift cards, travel and merchandise.

Additional features and benefits of the PenFed Pathfinder® Rewards Visa Signature® Card include:

Cardholders earn points for all travel purchases – not just airfare or hotels.

4x Points on all travel categories for PenFed Honors Advantage members.

$100 annual domestic air ancillary travel statement credit.

$100 Global Entry or $85 TSA Pre-check statement credit.

Complimentary Priority Pass airport lounge annual membership, a $99 value.

No foreign transaction fees.*

Favorable $95 annual fee* that is waived if Honors Advantage**.

To learn more about the ways the PenFed Pathfinder® Rewards Visa Signature® Card helps members earn more everywhere they go, visit the PenFed Website.

* Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for purchases is 14.99-17.99% when you open your account based on your creditworthinesss, which includes an evaluation of applicant credit and length of PenFed membership. Your actual APR will be disclosed at the time of credit approval. Not all applicants will qualify for the lower rate. 0% APR promotional balance transfer rate for 12 Months on transfers made from now until September 30, 2021. After that, the APR for the unpaid balance and any new balance transfers will be 17.99%. A 3% balance transfer fee applies to each transfer. This transaction is subject to credit approval. If you take advantage of this balance transfer, you will immediately be charged interest on all purchases made with your credit card unless you pay the entire account balance, including balance transfers, in full each month by the payment due date.

** As a PenFed Pathfinder® Rewards cardholder, if you qualify for Honors Advantage (member of the military or Access America account holder) at the time of the application, we will waive the annual fee on your account. If you were not eligible at account opening, but subsequently become eligible, the annual fee will be waived on your next anniversary. If at any time, you fail to meet the eligibility requirement, you will no longer be eligible for the waiver. You will receive advance notice of this change.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.3 million members worldwide with $28 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

