PenFed Credit Union Rolls Out "Better Together" Integrated Marketing Campaign

"Sometimes 1+1=3. 'Better Together' is about two things together that are better than the sum of their parts," said PenFed Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Gaurav Bhatia. "PenFed combines the competitive rates and community focus of a credit union with the innovative technology, products and accessibility of a larger financial institution."

The marketing campaign promotes PenFed's checking and premium online savings, credit cards, mortgages, auto loans and personal loans and the benefits of combining market-leading rates together with national reach and convenience. The campaign will air widely in the D.C. area across TV, radio, and print (including Washingtonian and The Washington Post) as well as in Metro stations and buses. Additionally, the campaign will have a strong presence in Puerto Rico, San Antonio and other select markets nationally through posters, banners and promotional materials in PenFed Credit Union financial centers. Featured ads may be accessed here.

"Credit unions are focused on their members and must run impactful marketing campaigns that drive home the value propositions that matter most," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "For PenFed, that means focusing on the value PenFed can offer consumers, giving them access to market-leading rates and national reach. PenFed is unique in the credit union community because we're open to everyone – one of only a few credit unions with an open national membership charter – and we provide access to our network of over 65,000 free ATMs, branch locations across the U.S., Guam and Puerto Rico. Our products and services coupled with national reach and convenience are truly 'Better Together;' Scale does matter."

While "Better Together" is the theme for 2020, PenFed will retain the "Great Rates for Everyone" tagline and use of its familiar jingle from previous campaigns.

