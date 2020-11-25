PenFed Credit Union Rolls Out Integrated Marketing Campaign Highlighting How Military Members and Civilians Both Save Money Through Great Rates

"For 85 years we have been serving the military with some of the nation's best rates, and now in recent years PenFed membership is open to everyone and provides even more people with the opportunity to save money with PenFed. Through this campaign we want to make that takeaway perfectly clear – our rates are now for everyone – military and non-military," said PenFed Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Gaurav Bhatia.

The marketing campaign promotes PenFed's leading rates for checking and premium online savings, credit cards, mortgages, auto loans and personal loans. The campaign will air widely in the Washington D.C. area across TV, radio, digital and print (including Washingtonian) as well as on Metro buses and in the Dulles International Airport C Tunnel. Additionally, the campaign will have a strong presence in Puerto Rico, San Antonio and other select markets nationally through posters, banners and promotional materials in PenFed Credit Union financial centers. Featured content may be accessed here: ad 1, ad 2, ad 3, ad 4 and digital assets.

"At PenFed, we are proud of our strong roots serving the national defense community and all who support them. This campaign celebrates our history of serving military as well as civilian members," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "We're focusing on PenFed's value proposition: saving members money with access to market-leading rates and providing convenience through national reach. PenFed is one of only three federal credit unions with an open national membership charter – and we provide access to our network of over 85,000 free ATMs, branch locations across the mainland U.S., Guam and Puerto Rico."

PenFed membership is required in order to receive any products.

