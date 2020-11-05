PenFed Credit Union Sponsors American Veterans Center's 'American Valor: We Stand Together' Nationwide Television Special

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today proudly announces its sponsorship of the American Veterans Center's "American Valor: We Stand Together" television special. The inspiring and unifying program shares the stories of America's greatest heroes from World War II to the present day and will air Nov. 7 nationwide on ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX and worldwide on the American Forces Network.

"Since 1935, PenFed Credit Union has served the brave men and women who defend our nation and protect our freedoms," said PenFed President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "On behalf of PenFed's 2.1 million members supporting our national defense community, PenFed is proud to sponsor American Valor. We can all learn from the stories of resilience, inspiration and service that are featured throughout this special."

The Emmy Award-winning program will be narrated by celebrities and noted Americans and will spotlight the stories that continue to bind us together as a people. The broadcast will air to over 100 million homes across the nation, and to military bases and Navy ships at sea around the world on American Forces Network.

"We are honored to partner with PenFed Credit Union to bring these stories of honor and sacrifice to Americans across the nation," said Tim Holbert, Executive Director of the American Veterans Center. "For generations, Americans have been inspired by the sacrifices of our military men and women. Their stories continue to unite us, and remind us we are all on the same team."

PenFed has a strong legacy of being a military-friendly company. PenFed donates 2% of its annual net income to charitable organizations, with the majority going to military and veterans charities. The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union in 2001, has provided more than $38.5 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2.1 million members worldwide with over $26 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

Related Links

https://www.penfed.org/

