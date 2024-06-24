PenFed Credit Union Sponsors Beaches Habitat for Humanity Home for Veteran

Home for local veteran is one of first in 44-unit Atlantic Beach, Florida New Mayport Road community.

TYSONS, Va., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced the sponsorship of a Beaches Habitat for Humanity home for a veteran. PenFed employees and community members will build the home for a local veteran in need of affordable housing as part of the 44-unit Atlantic Beach Florida New Mayport Road community.

"PenFed is proud to support Habitat for Humanity as a top sponsor to provide an affordable home for a veteran and their family," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "Everyone deserves a place to live, especially our nation's heroes."

The military and defense community are at PenFed's core, and the credit union has previously funded construction and volunteered to build a home for a veteran in Washington D.C.

"Our employees are passionate about serving our members and supporting the Jacksonville community where we live and work," said PenFed Credit Union EVP Residential and Commercial Real Estate /President Mortgage Banking Winston Wilkinson. "Beaches Habitat for Humanity's work aligns with our mission to deliver financial value to help our members achieve their dreams."

Beaches Habitat for Humanity hosted a symbolic turning of the soil event at the Mayport Road location on Saturday, June 22 to signify the start of construction on the project marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Beaches Habitat organization and the future owners who will purchase the homes.

"Beaches Habitat for Humanity is excited to break ground on this new development and blessed to have PenFed Credit Union as a new partner," said President & Chief Executive Officer Beaches Habitat for Humanity Steve Gilbert. "We are very grateful for PenFed's strong support of our Veterans Build Home which is one of the first houses to be built in this community. PenFed is helping fund the construction of this home for a qualified, local veteran in need of affordable housing. Together we are serving those who served."

The event was attended by community leaders including The Honorable Kiyan Michael, Florida House of Representatives, District 16, The Honorable JAX City Councilman At-Large Group 5 Chris Miller, The Honorable Curtis Ford, Mayor – Seat 1, City of Atlantic Beach and Joshua Hicks, Affordable Housing Director, City of Jacksonville.

