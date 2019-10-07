PenFed Credit Union Sponsors Inaugural San Antonio Veterans in Business Awards

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced its sponsorship of the 2019 San Antonio Business Journal Veterans in Business Awards. The inaugural awards will honor 12 veterans in business and two veteran-owned companies at an awards breakfast at Brooks City-Base in San Antonio on Thursday, October 10.

"PenFed has proudly supported the defense community since our founding in 1935, and we are honored to partner with San Antonio Business Journal to celebrate business leaders who support the military community in Texas by creating jobs and hiring veterans," said James Schenck, President and CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of the PenFed Foundation.

Retired U.S. Army Sergeant David Reid will be the keynote speaker for the breakfast. Reid is a wounded warrior who began personal training and used his injury to inspire others throughout their journey to a healthier lifestyle. Reid currently serves our nation's heroes as the executive director of the Robert Irvine Foundation and uses his experiences to inspire hope in those who are overcoming great adversity in their lives.

The 2019 honorees were selected by a rigorous panel including San Antonio Business Journal editors.

Veterans in Business Individual Honorees:

Daniel Alarik, CEO – Grunt Style LLC

Jon Allman, CEO – Family Endeavors Inc., dba Endeavors

Chuck Bunch – Director for Veteran Engagement, USAA

Douglas Carlberg, CEO – M2 Global Technology Ltd.

William Curtis, Leasing Manager – Port San Antonio

Robert Everhart, Federal Recruiting Lead – Accenture

Dr. Byron Hepburn, Associate Vice President and Director – UT Health San Antonio Military Health Institute

Michael Lynd Sr., Owner – The Lynd Co.

Bede Ramcharan, CEO – Indatatech

Levi Rodgers, Owner – Levi Rodgers Real Estate Group, RE/MAX Military City

Gen. Ricardo Sanchez, Owner – OES LLC

, Owner – OES LLC Tiffany Tremont, CEO – Silotech Group Inc.

Veteran Owned Company Honorees:

Cancer Insight & Trauma Insight – Dr. George Peoples, CEO

Taurean – Jeffrey Jaime, CEO

PenFed also sponsored 2019 Veterans in Business Awards events in Washington D.C. on June 27 and in Atlanta on September 12.

PenFed Foundation, affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, has provided more than $34.5 million in financial support to over 140,000 veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers since its founding in 2001.

The PenFed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program (VEIP) launched last year with a Foundation contribution and matching funding of up to $1 million from PenFed Credit Union. The program provides veteran-owned start-ups with seed capital to build and grow their businesses, creates a robust network for veteran-owned businesses to succeed and enables the PenFed Foundation to perpetually reinvest returns in future veteran-owned businesses.

As part of PenFed's commitment to supporting the national defense community, PenFed spends 25% of its recruiting budget on military recruiting and collaborates with dozens of military employment organizations. Veterans interested in careers with a military-friendly company are welcome to join PenFed's Military Talent Pool.

PenFed recently announced its new regional financial service center at 19500 Bulverde Road in San Antonio, Texas. PenFed's expansion into the region is creating over 500 new jobs including management positions in research, mortgage and loan operations, financial service center operations, collections, information technology and human resources.

