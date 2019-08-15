PenFed Credit Union Summer Intern Program Named 'Top 100 Internship Program of 2019' by WayUp

"We are incredibly proud of the work of our exceptional interns and dedicated staff this summer," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "Our 27 interns came from diverse backgrounds and schools, but they all shared a passion for the credit union's mission of 'people helping people' and strengthened the business units in which they worked."

As part of the nine-week program, interns had the opportunity to work on a student loan refinancing group project with marketing, finance and technology elements. Every intern participated in a group presentation to PenFed executives detailing their findings.

In addition to the group project, one day a week was dedicated to learning and interacting with the PenFed's executive leaders as interns learned about all aspects of the credit union's business.

When not working in their selected business units, interns also conducted personality assessments, received leadership and project management training, attended teambuilding events and enjoyed executive presentations.

Twenty-seven interns from 18 universities were selected from nearly 3,000 students who applied for an opportunity to intern at PenFed this year.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 1.7 million members worldwide with $25 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

