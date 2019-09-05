PenFed Credit Union Supports Eugene Veterans with $5,000 Donation to Lane County Stand Down

"We're proud to support Lane County Stand Down's upcoming annual event," said PenFed's Senior Vice President of Operations Chris Martin, who manages the Eugene Service Center. "The services the event provides are such a critical need and given the number of veterans in need here in Lane County, we are happy to assist with their efforts."

The donation is part of PenFed's commitment to giving over $100,000 to nonprofit organizations in the Eugene area this year, selecting local charities that align with the credit union's core values of giving back and making a difference in the communities PenFed serves.

Since opening the service center in Eugene in 1996, PenFed has supported local veteran and community organizations, and contributed over 2,000 volunteer hours and over $400,000 to charitable organizations throughout Lane County. PenFed has grown its Eugene-based workforce by 57% over the past decade and provides training at the entry level to increase skills for career growth.

"Stand Down is grateful for PenFed's support in helping connect Eugene-area veterans to critical services," said Floyd Bard, CW5 (Ret), USA, General Chairman, Lane County Stand Down. "Stand Down events reach veterans who do not know that they are eligible for VA programs, and could very easily claim these benefits and receive the hand up they so deserve."

A Stand Down operates on several levels by providing information about programs offered by the VA, local support organizations, and fraternal organizations. For homeless veterans, there are basic services, haircuts, clothes, and a hot meal. The Lane County Stand Down provides a variety of services, support, and goods to over 450 local veterans.

This year's Stand Down event will be held at the Lane Events Center in Eugene on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



