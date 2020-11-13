PenFed Credit Union Teams Up with Armed Services Arts Partnership for 'What's Next' Campaign to Support Military Community Through the Arts

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union , the nation's second-largest federal credit union, announced today that it has teamed up with the Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP) for its 2020 "What's Next" campaign to raise funds to support the military community through the arts. ASAP promotes expression, skill-development, and camaraderie through classes, workshops and performances across a variety of artistic disciplines.

"PenFed is proud to partner with ASAP, and support their mission by providing members of the military community access to opportunities in the arts," said James Schenck, PenFed president/CEO, PenFed Foundation CEO and Chairman of ASAP's "What's Next" campaign. "As an ASAP board member, I'm inspired to see veterans finding new fulfilling careers."

However, Schenck noted, "Many more military members who have honorably completed their service to our nation are still asking, 'What's next?' We encourage other organizations to join us and donate to ASAP to help veterans develop new skills, hone their stories and connect to another supportive community."

As part of the partnership, PenFed's Digital Team is producing and sharing engaging social media content from November 11-18 highlighting the inspiring stories and the incredible impact ASAP has on the military community. The funds raised during the campaign will support ASAP's programming that provides participants with transferable life skills, a renewed sense of purpose, and improved well-being, while strengthening ties between veterans and their communities through the arts.

The What's Next campaign is an opportunity for graduates of ASAP programs to share "what's next" in their lives after military service. "The campaign really serves two purposes," explained Brian Jenkins, ASAP's Executive Director. "We want to invite our nation to consider how challenging the transition out of the military can be for many of our service members. Simultaneously, this campaign is our effort to raise funds to support programs that offer veterans a renewed sense of purpose and community in their post-service lives."

PenFed and ASAP social media channels will feature ASAP program participants' stories along with celebrity interviews.

Donations to support the military community through ASAP's "What's Next 2020" campaign can be made at asapasap.org/whatsnext.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2.1 million members worldwide with over $26 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About the Armed Services Arts Partnership

The Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP) is a nonprofit that provides free community arts classes and performances with veterans, service members, military family members, and caregivers. ASAP programs provide participants a space for self expression, belonging, and purpose through the arts, and their research demonstrates that participants experience improved well-being across several domains. In five years, ASAP has served over 1,200 veterans through more than 300 classes and workshops. Program graduates have performed for more than 100,000 audience members, including shows at the Warner Theater, Gotham Comedy Club, for Former President Jimmy Carter, and at The White House under President Obama. To learn more about ASAP, visit asapasap.org , like them on Facebook , and follow @ASAP_Vets on Twitter .

