PenFed Credit Union to Give Away $20,000 Toward a PenFed Auto Loan

"In addition to providing competitive new and used auto loan options, PenFed is proud to offer car buyers the opportunity to win $20,000 during this holiday season," said PenFed Chief Marketing Officer Gaurav Bhatia. "As a member-owned credit union, the financial wellbeing of our members is our top priority. During a year filled with many challenges, we couldn't be more pleased to offer the opportunity for one of our members to enjoy the satisfaction of paying off their car loan for free."

All those who are approved for a PenFed auto loan during the giveaway window will be entered to win automatically. Others who wish to enter are encouraged to visit the PenFed $20K Giveaway web page in order to apply.

PenFed will be advertising this giveaway with a social media campaign throughout the duration of the sweepstakes.

PenFed auto loan rates are as low as* 1.39% Annual Percentage Rate with the PenFed car buying service for qualified members.

Rates and offers current as of November 30, 2020 and are subject to change.

*Your actual APR will be determined at the time of disbursement and will be based on your application and credit information. Rates quoted assume excellent borrower credit history. Not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. The rate you receive on your loan will be the rate in effect at the time of loan disbursal.

