PenFed Credit Union to Open New Financial Center in San Antonio's Encino Park

"PenFed is proud to be a growing employer in the San Antonio community and we are honored to support the large population of active duty, veterans and military spouses here in Military City, USA and all who support our nation's defenders," said James Schenck, President and CEO of PenFed Credit Union, and CEO of the PenFed Foundation. "We look forward to serving Encino Park and continuing to grow PenFed's business throughout San Antonio and the great State of Texas."

PenFed celebrated the opening through a series of social media posts highlighting the San Antonio community as a great place to live and work.

The financial center offers a full range of member services including loan products, checking and savings accounts, credit cards and live teller services Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. CT to 5:00 p.m. CT and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT.

In 2019, PenFed opened a new Service Center in San Antonio at 19500 Bulverde Road just north of Loop 1604. The San Antonio Service Center is bringing 600 new jobs to the region and PenFed is well ahead of schedule for hiring, with over 360 employees in the region working in management positions in research, mortgage and loan operations, financial service center operations, collections, information technology and human resources. In addition to the regional service center, PenFed has a total of eight financial centers in Texas with two in San Antonio.

If you're interested in joining PenFed's growing team of financial professionals, you can view current openings based in San Antonio here.

PenFed membership is required in order to receive any products.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2 million members worldwide with over $26 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

http://www.PenFed.org

