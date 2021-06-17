PenFed Credit Union VP and Chief Content Officer Andrea McCarren Named 'PRNEWS Digital Leader of the Year'

"What an honor it is to be named Digital Leader of the Year by PRNEWS," said McCarren. "It is my greatest passion to share stories of inspiration, resilience and service, and I'm proud to work alongside so many talented members of our team at PenFed Digital who also see storytelling as a powerful means of making a difference."

"This award demonstrates the power of storytelling and social media, when a team like ours is fully supported by corporate leadership," continued McCarren. "I'm incredibly proud of PenFed Digital and the positive impact our team has had, especially on veterans and military families."

McCarren created the credit union industry's first digital storytelling team when she joined PenFed in 2019. PenFed Digital includes former journalists, a Marine Corps veteran and a military spouse. Together, their work has been recognized with more than 30 Emmy Awards.

PenFed Digital recently won 10 awards at the 42nd Annual Telly Awards for the creative content they produced, even amid the challenges of the pandemic. Earlier this year, a PenFed Digital docuseries about a promising treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress was selected to be showcased at two international film festivals.

"I am immensely proud to see Andrea's hard work recognized by PRNEWS," said James Schenck, PenFed Credit Union president/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO. "Recruiting Andrea McCarren and the team she built under her leadership was one of the best strategic decisions I've made. Witnessing the positive impact her team has had on our brand and the tremendous reach they have across America is truly inspiring."

To view content produced by PenFed Digital, please visit PenFed's Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn accounts.

