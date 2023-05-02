Successful Leader at Fortune 50 Financial Institution Brings Decades of Experience to PenFed's Leadership Team

TYSONS, Va., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, is pleased to welcome Sarah Heintzman as Chief Finance Officer and Executive Vice President. Heintzman joins the executive management team and is responsible for leading comprehensive financial programs and initiatives across all businesses and products at an enterprise level.

PenFed Credit Union Welcomes Sarah Heintzman as Chief Finance Officer, Executive Vice President

"PenFed is proud to welcome Sarah as part of our top-level executive team to lead finance. I was committed to searching the country for the best and brightest leader with extensive financial expertise to best support PenFed's mission and serve our 2.9 million members," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "Sarah brings a wealth of experience in strategic finance leadership roles and will have a positive impact at all levels of our firm."

Heintzman is a successful leader with decades of experience in financial management, commercial lending and credit risk management at Fortune 100 financial institutions. Prior to joining PenFed, Heintzman held several CFO roles spanning the card, commercial and retail businesses of Capital One. She previously held positions at CapitalSource Bank and Goldman Sachs.

"I am thrilled to be joining the PenFed family given the company's proven commitment to its mission, members, and employees. As a long-time credit union member, I know the value that comes from being part of this community and I look forward to helping PenFed achieve its financial goals," said Heintzman.

Heintzman is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and earned a bachelor's degree in commerce from Queen's University in Ontario, Canada.

About PenFed Credit Union



Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.9 million members worldwide with $35.3 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union