PenFed Credit Union Welcomes Terry V. Williams as Senior Vice President of Global Fixed Assets

"Brig. Gen. Williams brings a wealth of talent and experience to the PenFed team, having served in the Marine Corps for 32 years," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "His leadership and expertise will be crucial as we continue to acquire, divest and construct new facilities in order to meet our strategic business goals and better serve our 1.8 million members."

During his time in the Marine Corps, Williams commanded at all levels and served in numerous staff assignments around the world. As a combat engineer officer, Williams led organizations as large as 7,000 personnel and participated in numerous conflicts and contingencies in Haiti, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Prior to joining PenFed, Williams founded his own consulting business focused on facilities management, logistics innovation, disaster preparedness and resiliency, and executive coaching.

Williams earned Master's Degrees in National Security from the Naval War College and National War College, and a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Mathematics from the University of California in Los Angeles.

