PenFed Credit Union Wins Big at 42nd Annual Telly Awards

"PenFed Digital is humbled to be recognized at this year's Telly Awards," said PenFed Vice President and Chief Content Officer Andrea McCarren. "We are passionate about using video to capture the compelling stories of the extraordinary members of the military and our credit union community. Our team had to be creative and innovative to produce engaging content amid the challenges of the pandemic over the last year, and it is incredibly rewarding to see our hard work and these meaningful stories recognized."

PenFed's " Gold Star Memorial " video won the highest honor with a Gold Award in the People's Telly category. This moving video highlights a memorial for Gold Star families who lost a service member in the Iraq War. The memorial was created by Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation in partnership with a local brewing company, One Family Brewing , to ensure the memories of these sacrifices are never forgotten.

PenFed's "Ace Your Finances" video series featuring Ace, a service dog in training from America's VetDogs currently being raised and trained by McCarren, won a Silver award in the Branded Content: Financial Service and Banking category and a Silver award in the Branded Content: Campaign/Promotional category. The videos highlight several PenFed products and the benefits of being a PenFed member. One video entitled " It's Not Ruff to Find an ATM " promotes that PenFed provides its members access to nearly 85,000 fee-free ATMs by showing Ace visiting a local ATM with a quick walk around the corner. In another video entitled " Looking for a Home Pupdate ?" Ace redecorates his dog house with a PenFed Home Equity Line of Credit.

Other Silver award-winning videos include PenFed's Stellate Ganglion Block Series , which placed in the Social Video Series: Health & Wellness category. This exclusive PenFed Digital series features veterans and first responders receiving a ground-breaking treatment for PTSD called the stellate ganglion block (SGB). Two videos took home Silver awards in the General Social Video category, including PenFed's " Heart Donation Reunion, 20 Years in the Making " video, which features an organ donor's family reuniting with their late son's heart through the transplant recipient, and PenFed's " Veteran Roasters: Helping Veterans " video, which highlights a Chicago coffee roaster and PenFed member who employs veterans.

PenFed Digital's exclusive videos also earned four Bronze awards. PenFed's " Dracula Walks Into a Bank " video earned two Bronze awards in the Social Video: General-Products & Services category and the Social Video: Craft-Use of Comedy category, and PenFed's " What to Do with Your Stimulus " video also received a Bronze award. PenFed's "Gold Star Memorial" video was also recognized with a Bronze award.

The 2021 Telly Awards received over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents. Telly Award winners represent some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers around the world.

The PenFed Digital team members responsible for these award-winning videos include Multimedia Producer Brian Burdett, Project Coordinator & Social Media Specialist Tamara Moller, Content Producer Shauna McNally Scarnato, Content Producer Julianna Myers, Vice President and Chief Content Officer Andrea McCarren, Director of Creative Content Chris Mullen, and Director of Content Strategy John Mogor.

