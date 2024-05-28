PenFed Credit Union Wins Two Awards at 30th Annual Communicator Awards

PenFed gains recognition in General Finance Services Excellence and General Self Promotion Distinction

TYSONS, Va., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced that its marketing team earned two awards at the annual Communicator Awards. The PenFed Roadshow Video earned accolades in the General Financial Services and General Self Promotion categories.

The PenFed Roadshow Video was created to quickly showcase the organization's mission and capabilities. It is used to introduce PenFed to new audiences and members and has been featured as part of presentations given by PenFed leaders at top industry events.

"My team and I are always looking for ways to hone our craft and tell PenFed's story with greater clarity and impact," said Gaurav Bhatia, PenFed's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're proud to have our work recognized by the prestigious Communicator Awards and eager to continue sharing what PenFed is all about."

The Communicator Awards is a leading global awards program that recognizes the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and design. The more than 3,000 entries are judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only group of top-tier professionals from acclaimed organizations across the industry.

