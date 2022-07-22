PenFed Credit Union's Tysons Headquarters Gives Back to The Community by Donating Over 700 items to Mobile Hope

"We are so fortunate to have our employees come together to donate to an organization determined to help future generations," said PenFed President/CEO James Schenck. "We prioritize charitable giving as a financial institution and look forward to continue our summer giving initiative."

The donation is part of PenFed's commitment to give to local charities in the Tysons and greater Washington, D.C. community this summer, with employees purchasing items from Mobile Hope's Amazon Wishlist to donate over 700 items to the organization.

Mobile Hope was founded by Donna Fortier in 2011 as a special project at Inova Loudon Hospital, after discovering a significant number of homeless youths in Loudoun County. Fortier began by distributing clothing, food, and hygiene items to youth in need on the hospital's mobile bus.

Fortier then expanded her mission to serve homeless and at-risk youth up to age 24. Mobile Hope works to shelter, clothe, feed, transport, guide, and empower depending on each client's needs.

Listen for the Honk Bus is Mobile Hope's iconic bus that has delivered fresh food, diapers, hygiene items, books, and toys to more than 320,000 family members since March of 2020. The bus travels to surrounding counties weekly to deliver donated goods to families in need.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2.8 million members worldwide with over $35 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

