PenFed Director Bill Siegert Celebrates 25 Years of Volunteer Service

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, today announced Bill Siegert celebrated 25 years as a director of the PenFed board. Siegert has been dedicated to promoting the military value system as an ethos for PenFed ever since joining the PenFed Credit Union board in 1999.

In addition to his tireless work for the credit union, Siegert was instrumental in forming the PenFed Foundation in 2001 and served as both vice chairman and chairman of the PenFed Foundation from 2011-2016. He currently serves as secretary for the PenFed Credit Union board and director emeritus at the PenFed Foundation.

"PenFed is grateful for Bill's dedication to serving the credit union, our members, employees and the community," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO James Schenck. "Credit union board members are volunteers and spend many hours each month attending board and committee meetings in addition to several annual planning meetings. They are committed to selflessly serving others and play an important role in the success of credit unions."

As Chairman of the Board of The PenFed Foundation, a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity, Siegert led a national-level capital project to build the $12 million "Defender's Lodge" on the grounds of the Veteran's Administration Polytrauma Hospital in Palo Alto, California. Defender's Lodge provides free lodging to over 15,000 veterans annually.

During his time as chairman of the PenFed Foundation, Siegert led the Foundation to partner with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to strengthen efforts to prevent veteran homelessness. Through this partnership, the PenFed Foundation and VA worked together to provide emergency financial assistance for veterans who were experiencing unexpected financial setbacks and at risk of becoming homeless. The Foundation provided emergency financial assistance for veterans in need of one-time payments for back utilities, creditors, security deposits and rental deposits.

Following his 33-year military career, Siegert worked as a Director and Senior Program Manager at a defense contracting firm.

