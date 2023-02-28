PenFed Documentary Completes Tour After Selection in Eighteen Film Festivals Across the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom

"The Shot" highlights a promising new PTSD treatment, following three recipients in the year after the procedure.

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, recently screened its documentary short film "The Shot" at the NYC Mental Health Film Festival. This completes the film's competitive run after numerous awards and screening for film festival audiences from Maui, Hawaii to Liverpool, England. Produced by PenFed Digital, the digital media division of PenFed Credit Union, the film follows three patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and their experience before and the year after receiving the promising Stellate Ganglion Block treatment.

U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Joe Merritt, receiving the stellate ganglion block to treat his PTSD symptoms.

The film's awards include Best Documentary at the Conquering Disabilities with Film International Film Festival in Los Angeles, California, Best Mental Health Film at the Cotswold International Film Festival, Best Editing at the Chicago Cinema Awards and Best Health Short at the Docs Without Borders Film Festival.

"PenFed Digital is humbled to be recognized by so many prestigious festivals," said PenFed Vice President and Chief Content Officer Andrea McCarren. "We are passionate about using video to capture these amazing stories and to raise awareness of the life-changing treatment and its high success rate among veterans and first responders with PTSD."

Led by McCarren, an award-winning, nationally recognized journalist with decades of experience, PenFed Digital is dedicated to highlighting stories of inspiration, resilience, and service.

The PenFed Digital team members responsible for the award-winning documentary include Multimedia Production Manager Brian Burdett, Digital Communications Manager Tamara Moller, Content Production Manager Julianna Myers, Vice President and Chief Content Officer Andrea McCarren, Director of Creative Content Chris Mullen, and Director of Content Strategy John Mogor.

