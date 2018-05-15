PenFed Launches Major Sponsorship of Washington Nationals

"PenFed has been supporting the national military community and the greater Washington community for 83 years," said James Schenck, President and CEO, PenFed Credit Union. "The Washington Nationals have played an integral role in these communities for 13 years. Now we are stepping up to the plate together. We are especially proud to sponsor the Military Appreciation Section at Nationals Park for veterans and active-duty servicemen and women and their families. This is our way of saying 'thank you' for all that these brave men and women do, and have done, to protect our freedoms as Americans. We are expanding our sponsorship in May in honor of Military Appreciation Month. Moving forward, every day will be 'Military Appreciation Day' when the Nats are playing!"

The partnership is centered around creation of the PenFed Military Appreciation Section, located in right field at Nationals Park. Included in the section, PenFed and the Nationals established a Tickets For Troops program which will make a select number of complimentary tickets available for military members to all regular season home games at Nationals Park (diamond and marquee level games included).

Tickets For Troops will be available through Nationals.com/TicketsforTroops. Active duty, veterans, retired, and DOD-civilians can claim tickets online then pick them up in person on the day of the game. A valid military ID or proof of service must be presented on site to claim tickets. The first game available will be Tuesday, May 15's sold out game against the Yankees.

PenFed's major sponsorship also includes significant advertising within the stadium including a permanent outfield wall sign, home plate rotational signage, and digital signage. PenFed will also sponsor the PenFed Kids' Fun Zone, frequented by thousands of military and civilian families each season. Throughout the season, PenFed will also be giving away additional promotional items in the PenFed Military Appreciation Section, such as sunglasses and t-shirts, and encouraging fans to engage on social media using #PenFedSelfie.

"Expanding our partnership with PenFed makes perfect sense given our shared commitment to both honoring members of the military and their families and serving the greater Washington, D.C. community," said Alan H. Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer of Lerner Sports. "The Washington Nationals strive to provide the best fan experience in sports and the enhanced kids play area and military ticket program announced today will both significantly add to our ballpark's exciting game day atmosphere."

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935 as the War Department Credit Union, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 1.6 million members worldwide with $23 billion in assets. Our long-standing mission has been to provide superior financial services in a cost-effective manner, while being responsive to members' needs. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading mortgages, automobile loans, credit cards, student loans, checking, certificates, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union serves a diverse population, and no military service is required to join. PenFed Credit Union offers many paths to membership, including numerous employee groups and association affiliations. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an equal housing lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

