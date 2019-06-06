PenFed President and CEO James Schenck Named to El Tiempo Latino's Powermeter 100 List

TYSONS, Va., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced that El Tiempo Latino, the largest Spanish-language newspaper in Washington D.C., named PenFed President and CEO James Schenck to the Powermeter 100 List.

The Powermeter 100 honors individuals for their contributions to the Hispanic community in the Greater Washington area. The list was selected from a pool of over 400 nominees and judged by a panel of community leaders and El Tiempo Latino's editorial council.

"I am honored to be named to this prestigious list and accept this award on behalf of the entire PenFed team," said Schenck, who also serves on the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board. "We are proud to help over 300,000 Spanish-speaking Latino members fulfill their American dreams. Whether this means finding rewarding jobs, achieving higher education, owning their homes, or saving for their families' futures, Latinos are turning to PenFed to reach their lifelong financial goals."

Under Schenck's leadership, PenFed has committed to hiring Latino employees in the company's growing Bilingual Service Centers and currently fields 20 percent of all service calls in Spanish. In addition to creating over 300 jobs for Latinos across America, PenFed donated $700,000 to empower Latino students to achieve college education and partnered with 10 public and private high schools to teach Latino students financial literacy.

After the devastation of Hurricane Maria, Schenck led efforts to invest $8 million to open new facilities in Puerto Rico and rebuild the local economy.

PenFed has a strong legacy of helping people in their communities. PenFed donates 2% of its annual net income to charitable organizations, including many that improve the lives of Latinos.

