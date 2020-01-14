PenFed Promotes William Heyer to Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel

"Bill is a tremendous asset to the Office of General Counsel, and is committed to providing advice and counsel to all levels of the credit union. His knowledge and experience in litigation, intellectual property, corporate governance, member issues, regulatory interpretation, labor and employment and matters involving subsidiaries is unmatched, and I'm proud to announce his promotion," said Lind.

Heyer previously held the positions of director, assistant general counsel and vice president, associate general counsel during his eight years at PenFed. Prior to joining PenFed, Heyer worked as in-house counsel for two companies specializing in consumer financial transactions.

Heyer earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of Richmond and a Bachelor of Arts from Randolph-Macon College.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 1.8 million members worldwide with $25 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

