PenFed's Canine Companions Puppy Helps Throw First Pitch Celebrating 'PenFed Day' at Nationals Park

Performing the ceremonial first pitch was volunteer puppy raiser and PenFed's University and Campus Recruitment Lead, Emma Phillips, and Canine Companions puppy Clint. Vice President of PenFed Digital and volunteer puppy raiser, Andrea McCarren, and Canine Companions assistance dog in training Maverick joined Emma and Clint on-field as PenFed was recognized for its support and commitment to raising assistance dogs to help veterans and people with disabilities.

"PenFed is proud to support veterans and others with disabilities through our partnership with Canine Companions. We are especially proud to support the men and women who have served our nation and protected our freedoms," said James Schenck, President and CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of the PenFed Foundation. "Credit unions were built on the philosophy of 'people helping people,' and that's what our incredibly dedicated employees represent."

By the end of the 2019 baseball season, PenFed will have five Canine Companions assistance dogs in training in the PenFed workplace. PenFed has supported Canine Companions with more than $100,000 in donations, and PenFed also covers all costs associated with employees raising and caring for the dogs.

Following 18 months with PenFed volunteer puppy raisers, the dogs in training will spend an additional six months with Canine Companions professional instructors learning over 40 professional commands and will be gifted to people with disabilities free of charge.

The pre-game festivities also included PenFed Credit Union Board of Directors Treasurer and Member of the PenFed Foundation Board Sandra L. "Sam" Patricola, presenting the Nationals line-up card to the umpire.

Anthony Rendon bobbleheads were distributed as part of PenFed's sponsorship to the first 25,000 fans at the Sept. 13 game vs. the Atlanta Braves.

The PenFed Military Appreciation Section provides a select number of complimentary tickets to active duty service members, veterans and DOD-civilians for all regular season home games at Nationals Park.

During select games, everyone in the section also receives a promotional item and "thank you" message. PenFed proudly gave 7,100 complimentary tickets as part of this program during the 2018 season, and is on track to do the same in 2019. By the end of the 2020 season, more than 23,000 free tickets will be distributed.

