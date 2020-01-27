PenFed’s Chief Content Officer Andrea McCarren Named to HillVets Top 100 for Supporting Veterans

"We are incredibly proud of Andrea and her longtime dedication to helping veterans and their families," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "Andrea is committed to harnessing her Emmy-Award winning storytelling skills to share with the world inspiring stories of veterans, active duty service members, military families and the national defense community."

McCarren, a nationally recognized 23-time Emmy-winning journalist, leads the PenFed Digital team dedicated to highlighting stories of inspiration, resilience and service. Since the launch of PenFed Digital in January 2019, Andrea and her team produced 1,100 stories with pieces featuring a combat veteran who battles his PTSD through cooking, a business that employs and empowers wounded warriors and a group of veterans that play ice hockey to heal the wounds of war – reaching an audience of over 81 million.

The content produced by the team drives awareness and engagement on the PenFed social media platforms.

"I am incredibly honored to accept this award and humbled to have met and been inspired by so many members of the military community," said McCarren. "As the daughter of an Air Force Brigadier General, I'm proud to tell the stories of our brave service members who protect our freedoms."

McCarren is currently raising her third service dog, Canine Companions for Independence's Maverick, for a wounded warrior or someone else with a disability. Maverick is one of six service dogs being raised and trained by PenFed employees.

Other HillVet 100 honorees include actor Adam Driver, Clint Eastwood, VA Secretary Robert Wilkie, and former Defense Secretary General James Mattis. McCarren and the other honorees will be recognized at a gala in Washington, D.C. on March 25.

To follow Andrea and PenFed Digital's inspiring content, please visit PenFed's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn pages.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 1.7 million members worldwide with $25 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.PenFed.org

