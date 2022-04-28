Penflex Becomes The Sulphur Institute's Newest Member

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penflex Corporation recently became the newest member of The Sulphur Institute (TSI), an international, non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for the safe use of sulfur.

Sulfur is one of the most widely consumed elements, often used to produce sulfuric acid, a critical component in the manufacture of fertilizers. Beyond its role in agriculture, sulfur in its various forms is used in processes ranging from paper making and plastics manufacturing to water treatment and renewable energy.

"The Sulphur Institute represents all stakeholders engaged in producing, consuming and transporting sulfur," says TSI Director of Operations Sarah Amirie. "Penflex's focus on developing safe and corrosion resistant flexible piping solutions for organizations in our space makes them a welcome addition to our roster of members."

Penflex is a global leader in the design and manufacture of flexible hoses and expansion joints, offering products with a range of wall thickness and alloy options to combat a range of corrosion concerns. While 316 stainless is a suitable option for many sulfur applications, notable exceptions include those involving sulfuric acid in concentrations above 50 percent.

"For more aggressive sulfur applications, we might look to one of the special alloys with their higher nickel content," Penflex Sales Engineer Igor Smola notes. "The superior corrosion resistance they offer make them a safer, longer lasting option in these scenarios."

Penflex looks forward to being more involved in conversations around this critical input.

About Penflex

Penflex Corporation is a leading manufacturer of flexible metal hose and braid, and metal bellows and expansion joints. Penflex serves industrial sectors around the world. In addition to its signature product line, Penflex offers additional services such as failure analysis and specialized welder training. Based in Gilbertsville, PA, Penflex maintains a stocking warehouse in Houston and operates a second manufacturing facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to serve the Asia Pacific market.

