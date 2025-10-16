Penguin Ai Announces Strategic Partnership with UPMC Enterprises to Advance Health Care AI Innovation

Collaboration Allows for the Construction of More Accurate and Impactful

Health Care AI Models Using Real-World Data

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penguin Ai, a health care artificial intelligence company, announced today a strategic data partnership with UPMC Enterprises, the innovation and commercialization arm of health care provider and insurer UPMC, to accelerate the advancement of cutting-edge AI models specifically designed for the health care industry.

Through this collaboration, Penguin Ai will access UPMC Enterprises' Ahavi™ data platform, which supplies secure, de-identified, customized test environments for the validation of new AI models to address critical challenges in health care workflows, operations, and patient outcomes. Within Ahavi, Penguin Ai will create and test at least three health care solutions designed to strengthen the doctor-patient relationship and facilitate timely access to care.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize health care through AI," said Fawad Butt, CEO of Penguin Ai and former chief data officer at Kaiser Permanente and United Healthcare/Optum. "With UPMC Enterprises' support as both an investor in our company and as an early partner on their Ahavi data platform, we are well-positioned to build cutting-edge AI solutions that will benefit the entire health care ecosystem."

Ahavi is fueled by primary source-verifiable, de-identified, real-world data, set in an easy-to-use portal that ensures security and compliance. Designed to accelerate innovation, the platform offers streamlined workflow and industry-leading analytical tools, prioritizing the delivery of comprehensive test environments for the training, validating, or fine-tuning of AI models capable of delivering actionable insights.

"Think of Ahavi as a sandbox where researchers, innovators, and AI developers can road test their solutions in a real-world setting that sits apart from actual clinical data infrastructure and does not involve health care operations," said Deepan Kamaraj, M.D., Ph.D., director of informatics and analytics at UPMC Enterprises. "This allows for rigorous evaluation and validation in a fraction of the time of a traditional pilot study, enabling these products to reach patients faster."

Through the partnership with UPMC Enterprises, Penguin Ai will refine its domain-specific Small Language Models (SLMs) that the company can commercialize with prospective health care customers. UPMC selected Penguin Ai as one of their strategic partners because of their enterprise-grade platform, which is uniquely designed to support health care initiatives.

Penguin Ai's first solution being trained and refined in the Ahavi environment is called Patient 360, which summarizes dense structured and unstructured patient medical records into a snapshot of relevant information so physicians can quickly review right before a clinical visit. The goal is to build patient rapport and make the most of the clinical visit time.

Penguin Ai's second solution using Ahavi is called Enhanced Prior Authorization and aims to refine the company's current prior authorization Small Language Model (SLM) and Agent to improve the overall process for clinicians, insurers and, ultimately, patients. The Agent uses AI models to distill and efficiently present information to skilled decision-makers. This "human-in-the-loop" approach balances the need to get quick answers to doctors and patients, while ensuring those decisions are evidence-based and compassionate. Ahavi will help Penguin Ai expand their current Prior Auth Agent's ability to estimate the probability that a request will be accepted or denied, allowing physicians to review and attach appropriate claims documentation in real-time.

This partnership marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between UPMC Enterprises and Penguin Ai, as both organizations work together to build patient and provider centered AI solutions that address the unique challenges of the health care industry. Through this joint effort, UPMC Enterprises and Penguin Ai aim to transform health care operations and deliver innovative models that can be adopted industry wide.

"We believe that the relationship with UPMC Enterprises provides a competitive moat for Penguin Ai by virtue of working with one of the largest academic medical centers and insurers in the country," said Robby Peters, co-founder and managing partner at SemperVirens Venture Capital who participated in the company's Series A recently. "Through Ahavi, Penguin Ai has the unique, holistic, real-world view necessary to create groundbreaking AI models that will transform health care workflows and improve outcomes for patients."

About UPMC Enterprises

UPMC Enterprises is the innovation, commercialization, and venture capital arm of UPMC, a nonprofit health care provider and insurer based in Pittsburgh. With an emphasis on translational sciences and digital solutions, UPMC Enterprises provides its portfolio companies and partners with capital, connections, and resources to develop solutions to health care's most complex problems. Working in close collaboration with innovators from UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, as well as others worldwide, UPMC Enterprises strives to accelerate science from the bench to the bedside.

About Penguin Ai

Penguin Ai is a health care AI company focused on transforming operations for health care payers and providers by leveraging cutting-edge generative AI technology. Its flagship platform combines task-specific Small Language Models (SLMs) and Agents with a full-service health care Ai platform to streamline health care administration processes such as prior authorizations, claims processing, medical records summarization, and appeals management. Designed to streamline health care workflows and enhance operational efficiency, Penguin Ai leverages advanced AI models, compliance capabilities and Agents to transform the way health care enterprises manage their data and operations. Founded by the former Chief Data Officer of Kaiser Permanente, UnitedHealthcare and Optum, Penguin Ai is on a mission to reduce the $1 trillion annual cost of health care administration inefficiencies. Through its cutting-edge AI solutions, Penguin Ai aims to streamline health care operations, lower costs, and enable better outcomes for patients and providers alike.

For more information about Penguin Ai and its transformative solutions, visit www.penguinai.co.

