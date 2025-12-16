Penguin Location Services Announces Breakthrough RTLS 3.0 Platform and Expands Healthcare AI Capabilities for 2026

Next-Generation Real-Time Location System (RTLS) for Healthcare Delivers Enhanced Hospital Safety, Asset Tracking, and Patient Flow Orchestration

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penguin Location Services, an emerging leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) and AI-driven hospital operations, today announced a year of major product advancements and rapid global adoption as the company prepares for accelerated expansion into the healthcare RTLS market.

Penguin's disruptive approach, combining BLE 5.1, AI-driven precision, and a true SaaS deployment model, positions the company at the forefront of what industry observers are calling RTLS 3.0—the next evolution of real-time location technology for hospitals and healthcare facilities with a low total cost of ownership. The transition from RTLS 2.0 to RTLS 3.0 can be defined as the transition from "connected tracking" to "intelligent, secure orchestration", ensuring location and sensory data can be extracted to automate hospital workflows and improve enterprise safety.

Major Technology Breakthroughs Enable the RTLS 3.0 Era for Healthcare

In 2025, Penguin's proprietary BLE 5.1 location engine achieved significant advancements in sub-room-level accuracy, resiliency, and scalability. These healthcare RTLS capabilities powered large hospital deployments in some of the world's most demanding environments, demonstrating Penguin's ability to support enterprise-wide safety and throughput optimization. Key advancements included:

PenSafe™ Workforce Safety for healthcare staff safety and panic alerting

for healthcare staff safety and panic alerting PenTrack™ Asset Tracking for medical equipment utilization and loss reduction

for medical equipment utilization and loss reduction PenTrack™ Workflow for patient locating and staff workflow analytics

These hospital RTLS solutions enable healthcare facilities to address safety, patient experience, and operational efficiency needs within a single, integrated platform.

Market Opportunity: Replacing Legacy Healthcare RTLS Vendors

As health systems reassess long-standing RTLS deployments, Penguin is positioning itself as the trusted alternative to legacy vendors associated with high costs, proprietary hardware, poor scalability, and eroding customer confidence.

Penguin's RTLS 3.0 model for healthcare offers:

Lower total cost of ownership with hardware included

Open, flexible BLE infrastructure

Fast deployment without proprietary antennas

AI-enhanced accuracy rivaling UWB

A unified platform for hospital safety, indoor navigation, and operational intelligence

"Hospitals Need More Than Location — They Need Intelligence"

"Healthcare systems are reaching a breaking point with outdated RTLS models," said Mohammed Smadi, CEO of Penguin Location Services. "What they need now is intelligent hospital operations, not just dots on a map. Penguin's RTLS 3.0 platform replaces complexity with clarity—improving healthcare staff safety, reducing patient delays, and delivering measurable ROI for hospital asset management."

About Penguin Location Services

Penguin Location Services is an AI and indoor positioning company delivering RTLS 3.0, the next evolution of real-time location intelligence for healthcare. With a proprietary BLE 5.1 platform and a suite of operational intelligence products—including PenTrack™, PenSafe™, and PenNav™—Penguin helps healthcare networks, hospital systems, and medical facilities improve staff safety, patient flow, equipment tracking, and mission-critical operations.

