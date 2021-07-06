Penguin Strategies acquires Amarok to better serve companies requiring advanced Salesforce services

RA'ANANA, Israel, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signaling a new era in customer-centered marketing solutions, Penguin Strategies, a HubSpot Diamond Partner, acquires Amarok, a Salesforce Certified partner, to create a more comprehensive sales and marketing service offering for their B2B technology clients.

Penguin Strategies' tech clients have been showing a growing need to expand support services in RevOps, or Revenue Operations, and partnering with Amarok provided an ideal solution for this need.

"As our clients mature and experience accelerated growth, we saw the need to serve them with a dedicated team that specializes in RevOps, including SalesOps, MarketingOps, Service Ops, DataOps," said Nalevka, founder and CEO of Penguin Strategies.

For the past seven years, Penguin Strategies has been serving B2B tech companies building their marketing funnels by providing strategies, content, tools, execution of campaigns, and operational support. This inevitable growing demand to expand Penguin's services towards Sales and Customer Support organizations was the catalyst to find ways to meet this need.

Amarok has been serving tech companies with their Sales and Customer Support operations and witnessed an increasing demand from their customers to expand their support services to include strategy and content to improve the success of their implementations.

The merger between Penguin and Amarok allows both companies to fulfill their customers' needs in a much more comprehensive way.

Penguin Strategies has helped some of the most successful B2B startups to grow and thrive including NetApp, VMWare, Cyberproof, UST Global, GuardKnox, Sony, Celeno, Ribbon Communications, Sensitech, Foresight and Percepto.

Amarok has been serving clients including Explorium, Anodot, Hibob, Highcon, Intel, Granulate, Cyberbit, CyberSixgill, Gloat, EasySend and Zencity to implement all sizes and types of RevOps systems.

Maor Ventorero, Amarok's co-founder and CEO explains the mutual benefits of this merger, "Penguin Strategies will now be better staffed to handle complex CRM implementations for our growing client base while supporting them with strategy and content that will increase the success of technical implementations."

Penguin Strategies is based in the US and Israel with its headquarters in Ra'anana, Israel.

Amarok is based in Ra'anana, Israel, and helps businesses design, implement, and improve their sales, marketing, and customer success operations.

SOURCE Penguin Strategies