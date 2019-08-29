Penguin Strategies Tapped as One of Drift's First Israeli Partners

RA'ANANA, Israel, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penguin Strategies, Israel's leading inbound marketing agency , has signed a partnership agreement with Drift, the global leader in B2B conversational marketing and sales.

The agreement opens up Drift's powerful conversational marketing platform to Israeli high-tech businesses. They will now have access to Drift's AI assistant, capable of supporting both sales and marketing teams in the digital age. The platform works throughout the marketing funnel, integrating creativity, strategy and automation to deliver revenue growth, increase the speed of sales cycles, and drive market share.

CEO Perry Nalevka said: "Penguin's tech stack is focused on delivering marketing value to our clients. Conversational marketing has transformed the way brands communicate, and no one does conversational messaging better than Drift."

Drift's live chat offers unique features like intelligent messaging. The bots can ask website visitors qualifying questions, link them to product or services information, or route them directly to the right salesperson on the team.

Nalevka believes that Drift will fit nicely within Penguin Strategies' marketing vision and support the high-tech companies that rely on the agency. "Integrating Drift's capabilities with HubSpot's platform will create a deep understanding of customer needs, which our clients can use to better serve their customers."

Notes to editors:

Notable Penguin clients include VMware, Guardknox, Edgewater Networks, and NetApp. We are a diamond HubSpot agency, with offices in Ra'anana, Israel and North Carolina, USA.

About Penguin Strategies

Penguin Strategies is an Inbound Marketing company that helps B2B technology companies, enterprise software and hardware companies increase brand awareness, reach more qualified leads, and close more customers. Learn more about us at https://www.penguinstrategies.com/ .

About Drift

Drift is the new way businesses buy from businesses. With its quickly evolving set of tools and playbooks, Drift is the world's leading conversational marketing and sales platform. Over 100,000 businesses use Drift today to build better pipelines faster by connecting them now with customers who are interested now. Learn more at drift.com .

