Peninsula Bridge Teams Up with Loop Neighborhood Market and AU Energy for The Giving Pump at Shell for Drivers to Fuel Up for a Good Cause

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peninsula Bridge, the acclaimed program empowering under-resourced and first-generation students to achieve college and career success, is teaming up with Loop Neighborhood Market and AU Energy, for The Giving Pump at Shell USA (Shell) to drive positive change in the Bay Area by giving back. Starting September 1st and running through October 31st, a portion of the purchases made by consumers who use the designated fueling pump at participating Shell stations across the Bay Area will benefit the nonprofit organization's ongoing program that provides academic preparation and personalized support that students need to graduate from college and successfully launch their careers.

The Giving Pump will be specially marked with purple signage at participating Shell gas stations to inspire consumers to support this local charity when fueling up. With no additional cost when filling up, it's easy to participate in the program.

"We are thrilled to partner with Peninsula Bridge through The Giving Pump initiative," said Sunny Goyal, Vice President at Loop Neighborhood Market and AU Energy. "At Loop, we believe in making a positive impact in the communities we serve. Peninsula Bridge's commitment to empowering under-resourced and first-generation students aligns perfectly with our values. By working together, we can help these students overcome barriers and achieve their full potential, making a lasting difference in their lives and our community."

The donation will help Peninsula Bridge continue its mission of providing individualized support and transformational educational opportunities, beginning in elementary school, to help its students reach their full potential in school and in life. With the support of partners like Loop Neighborhood Markets, Peninsula Bridge is able to support almost 1,000 students, providing each scholar with 13 years of rigorous academic programming, emotional and mental health support, personalized mentoring, and parental support.

"We are proud to partner with Loop Neighborhood Market and AU Energy to support our commitment of eliminating the unique challenges that our first-generation students must face, because we believe that talent is universal, but opportunity is not," said Randi Shafton, Chief Executive Officer of Peninsula Bridge. "This generous donation will help us empower them to thrive and become leaders in their families, communities, and world."

This year, nearly 7,500 Shell stations across the US are participating in this two-month Giving Pump initiative to support 552 local charities. Since 2021, Shell wholesalers and retailers have donated $7.8M and supported over 700 charities through The Giving Pump. Those looking to find a participating station can visit shell.us/givingpump.

ABOUT SHELL

Shell Oil Products US is an affiliate of Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 12,000 people working to help tackle the energy challenges of the future.

About Peninsula Bridge

Peninsula Bridge empowers under-resourced and first-generation students to achieve college and career success through individualized support and transformational educational opportunities. Beginning in elementary school, Peninsula Bridge's 13-year program provides the essential academic preparation and personalized support that our students need to graduate from college and successfully launch their careers.

About Loop Neighborhood Markets

Loop Neighborhood Markets is a leading grocery retailer with a focus on sustainability and community engagement. With locations throughout California, the company is committed to providing customers with high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

