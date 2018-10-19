Peninsula Center of Cosmetic Dentistry Serves Local Veterans Nov. 12th

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peninsula Center of Cosmetic Dentistry will host its sixth-annual "Smiles for Troops" event all day Nov. 12, 2018. Dr. Joseph Field, Dr. John McFarlane, Dr. Marlana Shile, and staff will perform free cleanings, fillings, and crowns. This year, Dr. Mark Beckstead of Mid-Peninsula Periodontics and Dr. Jennifer Lehnhardt and Dr. John Van of Dental Arts of Mountain View will join "Smiles for Troops" to serve even more veterans in their community.

For the last five years, the Peninsula Center of Cosmetic Dentistry has served the heroes who've sacrificed for America in the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa.

PCCD specializes in cosmetic dentistry, IV sedation, dental implants, Invisalign orthodontics, and general dentistry. All of the dentists and Dental Hygienists volunteer a full workday to treat as many vets as they can – free of charge.

Veterans with military identification and work orders can call today to make an appointment for "Smiles for Troops". PCCD staff triages the most pressing cases, bringing in vets early for X-rays and exams, then schedules a full day of volunteer work Nov. 12 – performing cleanings, fillings, even free root canals from visiting endodontist Dr. Kingstone Shih, an Endodontist who has partnered with PCCD every year. Vets will also receive a customized goodie-bag with dental hygiene products.

The addition of Dr. Mark Beckstead, a local Periodontist, as well as a second office will allow PCCD to see more patients this year.

For additional information, media photos & video, and interview opportunities, please contact:

Tanya Hartley

Peninsula Center of Cosmetic Dentistry

(650) 948-5524

http://www.pccd.net

tanya@pccd.net

Facebook

"We're very excited to work with Dr. Mark Beckstead this year," Dr. Field said.

SOURCE Peninsula Center of Cosmetic Dentistry

Related Links

http://www.pccd.net

