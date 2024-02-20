Peninsula Family Service: Overcoming Loneliness with Care and Connections

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Mateo County recently became the first county in the country to recognize loneliness as a public health emergency. The county Board of Supervisors voted on January 30, 2024, to approve a resolution introduced by Supervisor David Canepa declaring loneliness a health emergency.

The Surgeon General released an advisory calling attention to the public health crisis of loneliness, isolation, and lack of connection in May 2023. "Our epidemic of loneliness and isolation has been an underappreciated public health crisis that has harmed individual and societal health." said Dr. Vivek Murthy.

As a longtime supporter of the nonprofit Peninsula Family Service, David Canepa has seen firsthand how local innovative programs work to overcome loneliness. "As we work to strengthen social infrastructure and begin to plan specific proposals to address loneliness as a health issue, we can partner with local nonprofits such as Peninsula Family Service to enhance what is already working on a larger scale," Canepa said.

The Bay Area has evolved over many decades and since 1950, Peninsula Family Service has been there every step of the way—providing support, caring for our neighbors, and becoming a deeply trusted part of this community. Peninsula Family Service offers innovative programs, resources, and tools that include technology training, transportation, mental health and counseling opportunities, social and emotional curriculum for early childhood, and various support groups for our community, ages birth through mature life. All of which help to address the needs of our community that might be suffering from loneliness.

"We have known for a long time that loneliness can silently affect the lives of anyone, regardless of age, gender, economic status, or cultural background. At Peninsula Family Service we are focusing on enhancing programmatic solutions, while prioritizing care and connections to end loneliness in our community," stated Heather Cleary, CEO. "Ultimately, ending the loneliness epidemic requires action from our community and we are proud to be part of the first county in the country to bring attention to the loneliness epidemic."

Peninsula Family Service strengthens our community by providing children, families, and older adults the support and tools to realize their full potential and lead healthy, stable lives. Learn more about the nonprofit by visiting, www.pfso.org.

