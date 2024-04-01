Peninsula Family Service: Overcoming Loneliness with Care and Connections

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Event: Overcoming the Epidemic of Loneliness: A Community Challenge

Date: April 3, 2024

Time: 8:30 – 11:30 am

Location: Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Community Space

801 Jefferson Ave, Redwood City, CA 94063

This Thought Leader event will examine the problem of loneliness in our community, which can silently affect the lives of anyone, regardless of age, gender, economic status, or cultural background. In May 2023, The US Surgeon General released an advisory calling attention to the public health crisis of loneliness, isolation, and lack of connection. On January 30, 2024, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a resolution declaring loneliness a health emergency, and pledged to explore ideas that promote social connection. A keynote speaker and panel of experts will discuss the challenges we face related to loneliness, and solutions to overcome loneliness as well as issues related to it.

Event emcee:

Pam Frisella, President of Foster City Village Board of Directors,

Former Foster City Mayor

Keynote speaker:

Carla Perissinotto, MD, MHS Professor,

Medicine Division of Geriatrics, UCSF

Panelists:

David Canepa, San Mateo County Supervisor

Ana Pulido, CEO, Peninsula Health Care District

Heather Cleary, CEO, Peninsula Family Service

Ashwin Kotwal, MD, Assistant Professor, Medicine, UCSF

Peninsula Family Service strengthens our community by providing children, families, and older adults the support and tools to realize their full potential and lead healthy, stable lives. Learn more about the nonprofit by visiting, www.pfso.org.

