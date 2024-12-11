Peninsula Family Service: The Got Wheels! older adult transportation program is expanding!

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Got Wheels!, the affordable transportation program for older adults launched by Peninsula Family Service (PFS) in 2019, is expanding to support additional areas in San Mateo County.

Effective December 1, 2024, Got Wheels! will service the following cities and unincorporated areas: Daly City, Broadmoor, Colma, Brisbane, South San Francisco, San Bruno, Millbrae, Burlingame, Hillsborough, Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Moss Beach, Montara, Belmont, San Carlos, Redwood City, Foster City, East Palo Alto, Atherton, Menlo Park, Woodside, Portola Valley, San Gregorio, La Honda, and Pescadero.

Older adults living in these cities who are at least 70 years of age, and those with disabilities*, are eligible to apply for membership to Got Wheels! Members are provided with up to six one-way rides a month for $5 and an optional tip. Each one-way ride must be within San Mateo County. The Got Wheels! program partner, Serra Yellow Cab, provides on-demand rides with curb-to-curb service, including wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

"Drivers are friendly and courteous. I feel safe on each ride." - member since 2021

Got Wheels! directly supports helping older adults overcome loneliness. Many older adults become isolated when they are no longer able to drive, and their world becomes much smaller. Being isolated and lonely can directly affect emotional and physical health for older adults. Public transportation may not be an ideal option due to inaccessible stops, infrequent schedules, and limited physical mobility aids, especially for older adults.

"Got Wheels! is a godsend, I don't know how I would manage to get to my exercise and other classes without it.'' - member since 2019

The expanded program is funded by San Mateo County's Measure K, a half-cent, countywide sales tax extension aimed at providing local funds for local needs. Often described as the "San Mateo County Critical Services Measure," measure K supports essential County services and to maintain or replace critical facilities. "We are elated to share the news about the expansion of our successful program, which has made transportation more accessible for older residents from South County to North County. We deeply appreciate the generous support from the County and our funders," stated Charles Hansen, PFS Chief Program Officer.

