PenLink Announces Peter Weber as New Chief Executive Officer

LINCOLN, Neb., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PenLink, the foremost authority in AI-powered digital evidence and intelligence for the law enforcement, national security, and defense sectors, proudly announces Peter Weber as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Weber brings 30 years of experience driving financial performance in global technology organizations to his new role at PenLink. Most recently, Peter served as an Operating Partner at Spire and a member of the PenLink Board of Directors. Prior to PenLink, Weber founded SevenSpace, acquired by Sun Microsystems in 2005, and served as CEO at Carpathia (acquired by QTS in 2015) and Curvature. Peter succeeds Kevin Pope as CEO.

"We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Peter as the new leader at PenLink," expressed Sean White, Board Chair of PenLink and Partner at Spire Capital Partners. "With an unparalleled track record as a proven leader and a deep understanding of the technology landscape, Peter is poised to spearhead PenLink into an era of global expansion and innovation. We express our profound gratitude to Kevin Pope for his invaluable stewardship, laying the foundation for the powerhouse that PenLink has become."

As CEO, Weber will lead PenLink's strategic direction, oversee operations, and drive innovation, working closely with the leadership team to strengthen its position as the leading trusted provider of digital evidence and intelligence solutions.

"I'm honored to assume the role of CEO at PenLink as we forge ahead toward accelerated growth, innovation, and global expansion. Having served as a Board Member for the past two years, I've gained a deep understanding of PenLink's products, people, culture, and mission," said Peter Weber, CEO of PenLink. "These are exciting days. We are introducing disruptive new solutions and generative AI technologies that will revolutionize our industry. With our talented team, I am committed to advancing PenLink's position as a global leader in data intelligence, providing unmatched value to our partners, and driving success in our mission."

Kevin Pope will remain actively involved in driving PenLink's strategic vision forward as a board advisor to the Company.

For more information about PenLink, visit https://www.penlink.com/ .

About PenLink

PenLink ( https://www.penlink.com/ ) , the leading authority in digital intelligence, provides seamless integration of open-source intelligence and digital evidence for law enforcement, national security, and defense sectors. PenLink leverages broad-spectrum AI capabilities to enable end-to-end digital investigations and threat

monitoring. Comprehensive data intelligence ensures the rapid and efficient identification of leads and crucial connections in complex investigations. Founded in 1986, PenLink proudly represents American innovation and ingenuity. Headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, U.S.A., PenLink is honored to support agencies worldwide in their effort to keep safe the places we call home.

About Spire Capital Partners

Spire Capital Partners ( https://www.spirecapital.com/ ) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus on small market companies within the technology-enabled business services, media, communications, and education sectors. Spire Capital Partners was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad range of operating, investing, and advisory experience that they leverage to help portfolio companies accelerate their growth, guide their strategic direction, and execute their business plans. Spire Capital Partners is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Spire Capital Management, LLC is a New York-based investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The Funds managed by Spire Capital are unregistered, privately offered funds and are comprised only of private equity investments. Spire Capital does not solicit or make its services available to the public or other advisory clients. This announcement is not an offer to sell to any person or a solicitation from any person of an offer to buy any securities. This is not considered an advertisement, testimonial, or endorsement of the advisory services of Spire Capital nor an offer to provide new advisory services.

SOURCE PenLink