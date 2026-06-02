WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penlink, the trusted leader in digital intelligence for law enforcement, public safety agencies, and security organizations, launches CoAnalyst360, an agentic AI framework that transforms how organizations work to produce better and faster results.

CoAnalyst360 represents a breakthrough step in investigative analysis and threat intelligence, leveraging agentic AI to drive critical missions forward while preserving human judgment and oversight.

"CoAnalyst360 represents AI that helps carry investigations forward from question to outcome." Post this Penlink Launches CoAnalyst360, a Multi-Agent AI Platform That Transforms Investigative Questions into Decision-Ready Results Speed Speed

The platform turns investigative questions into coordinated AI-agent workflows that automate tasks and synthesize findings, recommend next steps, and generate dynamic reports that evolve with an investigation. CoAnalyst360 allows users to create, refine, and apply investigative skills as missions progress, while turning those skills into repeatable workflows.

Investigations today involve staggering amounts of data, including evidence, open-source intelligence, documents, databases and more. Analysts often spend critical time switching tools, searching through previously collected information, rebuilding context, and manually converting findings into reports.

CoAnalyst360 changes that by:

Transforming investigative objectives into coordinated, multi-agent workflows

Breaking complex requests into connected tasks and structured investigative steps

Executing multi-step actions across multiple sources and systems

Preserving and highlighting context across investigations

Identifying emerging patterns, anomalies, and signals

Generating dynamic, evolutionary reports

Keeping users in control with reviewable outputs and human-guided decision-making

Penlink's approach to AI is grounded in trust, transparency, and integrity. CoAnalyst360 is designed with analyst-in-the-loop workflows, auditability, and secure data handling, ensuring that AI enhances decision-making while maintaining and bolstering full human oversight.

"CoAnalyst360 isn't a concept for the future," said Udi Levy, Chief Product and Innovation Officer at Penlink. "Our customers need the ability to break a larger objective into tasks and execute them automatically, empowering analysts to focus on moving from one-off insights to real progress."

"Our customers are seeing unprecedented complexity due to the exponential increases in data available to them," said Peter Weber, CEO of Penlink. "Investigations are no longer linear. CoAnalyst360 represents what's next. It is not just smarter tools, but AI that helps the execution required to carry investigations forward from question to outcome."

About Penlink

Penlink (http://www.penlink.com) is the leading provider of digital intelligence solutions, integrating open-source intelligence and digital evidence for law enforcement, national security, defense, and enterprise sectors. Leveraging AI, Penlink enables end-to-end digital investigations and threat monitoring. Its data intelligence platform identifies critical connections in complex investigations. Headquartered in the U.S., Penlink supports organizations worldwide with solutions that enhance safety, security, and operational impact.

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SOURCE Penlink